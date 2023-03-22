Get ready for the first-ever Bengal International Film Festival

The first Bengal International Film Festival (BIFF), organised by Bangla Abar Inc. will be held at Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata in collaboration with SRFTI and Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Government of India. The event is organised to pay homage to eminent director Tarun Majumder and centenary tribute to directors Satyajit Raj and Mrinal Sen.

The event will be presided over by Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs, Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur, and will witness the presence of several eminent personalities from the film industry and across various other professional fields.

Several cultural programs by distinguished personalities are in place to accommodate the diverse and dynamic interests of the audience which will include performances by renowned bands and musicians.

This is the first initiative of Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Government of India to host an International Bengal Film Festival of this magnitude at Kolkata. Similarly, it is a first initiative of SRFTI, to be collaborating with Bangla Abar Inc. which will garner involvement and participation of students with renowned producers and directors from big production houses as well as OTT platforms to help them acquire contact and support to progress in the field of cinema.

This event will also have a round of interaction amongst the eminent personalities and the audience to address any queries and fortify the significance of the film industry.

The purpose of this event is to extend the splendour of the art of films to the exclusive audience who will be invited and present at the event. This event will cater to the exquisite taste of the audience by presenting films from different corners across the globe. The intention of this event is to bring forth praiseworthy films to limelight and to help them reach the audience through our esteemed platform.

This event will highlight a global presence through films from different genres and languages and screen them before an exclusive audience to cater to their keen interests towards films. A total of 12 feature films will be screened along with many short films, which include Bengali, Hindi, Bhojpuri, Marathi and Odia films along with several international films including one from Bangladesh. The festival will open with Satyajit Ray's ‘Hirak Rajar Deshe’.

What: Bengal International Film Festival

Where: SRFTI, EM Bypass

When: March 24-27