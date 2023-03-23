The second edition of Niri9 International Film Festival to held at Kala Mandir

The second edition of Niri9 International Film Festival will be held at Kala Mandir on March 25-26. The festival will be inaugurated in the presence of the national award winning actress Seema Biswas (of Bandit Queen fame), eminent playback singer Zubeen Garg, Indo-Brazilian singer Carlyta Mouhini and others. The films will be shown under three categories-feature films, short films and documentaries. A total of 33 films, under these three categories, have been selected. There will be cash prizes awarded to the filmmakers whose films will be chosen as winners in various categories on the second day at the closing ceremony.

