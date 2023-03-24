Calcutta Cocktail Carnival to take place at Five Mad Men
Choose from 100+ cocktail options and over ten premium liquor brands
Raima Ganguly Published : 24th March 2023 12:00 AM | Published : | 24th March 2023 12:00 AM
Kolkata is all set to witness something unique with the first edition of Calcutta Cocktail Carnival at Five Mad Men. The two day extravaganza brings home good news for cocktail lovers of the city as the carnival will host renowned mixologists from across India. Choose from 100+ cocktail options and over ten premium liquor brands.
What: Calcutta Cocktail Carnival
Where: Five Mad Men
When: March 25 (1pm onwards)
Contact: Details on PayTM Insider