Krosswindz to go live from Hard Rock Cafe

Krosswindz was one of the foremost flag bearers of the rock music scene in Kolkata back in the 90’s. If you have been looking forward to watch them perform live, here’s your chance. They will be performing at Hard Rock Café next week to evoke nostalgia. Bring in your friends to sway to some old-school tunes.

What: Krosswindz Live

Where: Hard Rock Cafe

When: March 31 (8:30pm onwards)

Contact: Details on bookmyshow.com