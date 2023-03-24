Home Events Kolkata

Ozora celebrates Whiskey throughout the month of March

From bold to smooth, the exclusive cocktails offer a rich and complex flavour palette

One of Kolkata’s most spectacular rooftop destinations Ozora is set to celebrate World Whiskey Day on March 27th with a range of unique and tantalizing whiskey concoctions throughout the month. From bold to smooth, the exclusive cocktails offer a rich and complex flavour palette with brews like Earl Grey Whiskey Smash, Golden Delicious and so on.

What: World Whiskey Day Celebrations

Where: Ozora

When: Up till March 31st

Price for two: Rs. 2000++

