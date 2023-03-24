Roots to host an exclusive Qawwali night
Eminent artist Sagar Wali Qawwali will be going live 8pm onwards
Raima Ganguly | 24th March 2023
Roots has one of the best city skyline views, and their upcoming Qawwali event will only accentuate the cultural roots of the city. Sagar Wali Qawwali is coming to Kolkata as a part of his India Tour where you can immerse in the mysticism of his music. Sip on some house special concoctions to bring things up a notch higher.
What: Sagar Wali Qawwali Live
Where: Roots
When: March 25 (8pm onwards)
Contact: Details on PayTM Insider