Roots to host an exclusive Qawwali night

Roots has one of the best city skyline views, and their upcoming Qawwali event will only accentuate the cultural roots of the city. Sagar Wali Qawwali is coming to Kolkata as a part of his India Tour where you can immerse in the mysticism of his music. Sip on some house special concoctions to bring things up a notch higher.

What: Sagar Wali Qawwali Live

Where: Roots

When: March 25 (8pm onwards)

Contact: Details on PayTM Insider