Multidesigner store Ommbre organises Summer Story 2023

To display the best of the spring/summer designer edits, the Multidesigner store Ommbre is organising Summer Story 2023, a 10-day long exhibition-cum-sale for all the fashion enthusiasts out there. This year they have more than 15 designers displaying their beautiful silhouettes in ethnic, indo-western as well has western designs.

What: Summer Story 2023

Where: Sarat Bose Road

When: March 27 to April 5, 11 am to 7 pm