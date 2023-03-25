Home Events Kolkata

Multidesigner store Ommbre organises Summer Story 2023

This will be a 10-day exhibition-cum-sale.

To display the best of the spring/summer designer edits, the Multidesigner store Ommbre is organising Summer Story 2023, a 10-day long exhibition-cum-sale for all the fashion enthusiasts out there. This year they have more than 15 designers displaying their beautiful silhouettes in ethnic, indo-western as well has western designs. 

What: Summer Story 2023

Where: Sarat Bose Road

When: March 27 to April 5, 11 am to 7 pm

