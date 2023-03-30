Celebrate the last few days of spring with a classical soiree Basant ki Bahar

Spring is almost ready to make way for summer, and to celebrate the last few days of the fertile season, non-profit organisation SwarDarbar Inc. has curated an event named Basant ki Bahar. The musical soiree will bring Indian classical artists together across genres of dance, vocal music and instrumental music. Four years back eminent vocalist Sandip Bhattacharjee, Susmita Chakraborty and Marcia Miller joined hands to establish a non-profit organisation named SwarDarbar Inc., to preserve and advance in all of its exquisite perfection, the classical vocal artistry of India. They have been curating performances of pure authenticity ever since, in an attempt to preserve the precious repertoire of Indian Classical music. Expect the evening to unfold with performances by Kathak masters Tandra Sarbajna and Anish Koly alongside a special recital Santoor instrumentalist Abhay Rustum Sopori, who will be assisted by Soumen Nandi in Tabla and Rishi Shankar Upadhyay in Pakhawaj. There will be a Tabla recital by Iraban Jha, Archishman Sinha Roy, Anchit Majhi, Arka Ghosh and Sarod performance by Arka Roy and Shounak Roy as well, to name a few. Sonali Chattopadhyay and Pratiti Mandal will be anchoring the soiree.

What: Basant ki Bahar by SwarDarbar Inc.

Where: G.D. Birla Sabhaghar

When: April 2 (5:30 onwards)