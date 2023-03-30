Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata brings to you Treasures of Thailand curated by Chef Vina

Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata brings to you Treasures of Thailand, a 10- day food festival for patrons of the City of Joy to savour authentic Thai Cuisine. In collaboration with Expat Chef Vina of Hong Samut Pub, Bangkok, she is all set to take patrons on a gastronomic journey with the true taste of Thailand in the city till April 2. The dishes presented during this food festival at Kava, the all-day dine-in restaurant will entice your palates with myriad mouth-watering delicacies with various Thai fusion cuisine, street food and desserts.

With over a decade of expertise, Expat Chef Vina has worked with various hotels, including Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket, Kalima Resort & Spa Phuket, Lebua Hotel and Chada Thai Restaurant. She has worked in restaurants from all over the world, including the Maldives, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, Turkey, South Korea, and South Africa. Her aim has always been to learn from her patron’s preferences and curate them in the cuisine.

The food festival will feature Thai-themed décor, and a variety of concoctions to provide patrons with an unforgettable experience. Executive Chef Arabinda Seth and Expat Chef Vina will bring to the table their flair of essence and flavour of Thai delicacies for food aficionados. Chef Vina's unique specialties will be featured on the lavish dine-in menu that will include delectable spreads such as Kuay tiw rad na (crispy eggs noodles with gravy sauce), Sago sticky rice (sago coconut milk with sticky rice), Thai Chicken satay with peanut sauce, Tom Yum goong (spicy prawn soups), Tom Kha (coconut soup) to name a few.

Commenting on her Kolkata sojourn, Chef Vina said, "I am thrilled to be visiting the City of Joy for the first time. We have some authentic signature dishes on the menu that we created specifically for this food festival. I hope everyone from the city enjoys my food.”



Where: Kava at Fairfield by Marriott, Kolkata

When: Till April 2, dinner buffet 7 pm onwards

Price: Rs 1299 plus taxes

Reservations: 76050 86818 / 76050 86816