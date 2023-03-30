Pilitaxi brings Memories of Summer this weekend

A blend of lifestyle goods will be there at the exhibition

It's mesmerising how time flies and how things progress. Pilitaxi is travelling back to Kolkata, where it had started its first-ever edit right before Noboborsho with immense love from its patrons. Enjoy a shopping spree in the spring-summer season amid the cosy vibes of Bengali Borsho Boron and celebrate fashion and nature together. Hop in for this joy ride as Pilitaxi is all set with its summer memories to freshen up your moods just before Bengal celebrates its first festival of the year.

Experience the charm of uniquely curated homegrown clothing brands for men and women, kidswear, accessories, cruelty-free skincare, and home decor brands, gourmet brands, coffee, live caricature, snacks, and a ton of other things. Brands like Gyaarah Baees, Debu’s by Debashish, Karma Ashrama, Chaakmati, Anki Bunki Aditi, Its All Folk, Renaisa, Swarna Champa, Novavii, Lagom India, Maloney’s and Marfi and Laal Jhuti will be present. A fun-filled weekend where you shop, eat and socialise with people from the sustainable community. Begin your Noboborsho hullor with Pilitaxi.

What: Memories of Summer by Pilitaxi

When: March 31 and April 1, 11 am to 8 pm

Where: Sudha hall, Ballygunge, Near South point school, Kolkata