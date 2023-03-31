Aminia lays out a special spread for Ramadan
Aminia has come up with its signature festive special delicacy- Shahi Haleem
Raima Ganguly Published : 31st March 2023 12:00 AM | Published : | 31st March 2023 12:00 AM
The holy month of Ramadan is here and Aminia, one of Kolkata’s most iconic diner’s has come up with its signature festive special delicacy- Shahi Haleem. Available in both Chicken and Mutton variations, this dish will be available throughout the holy month across all their outlets, apart from their usual offerings
What: Ramadan Special
Where: Aminia
When: Up till April 22
Price: Rs. 285 onwards