Aminia lays out a special spread for Ramadan

The holy month of Ramadan is here and Aminia, one of Kolkata’s most iconic diner’s has come up with its signature festive special delicacy- Shahi Haleem. Available in both Chicken and Mutton variations, this dish will be available throughout the holy month across all their outlets, apart from their usual offerings

What: Ramadan Special

Where: Aminia

When: Up till April 22

Price: Rs. 285 onwards