Karma Fitness Studio to host a powerlifting competition

Popular gymnasium Karma Fitness Studio is organising a raw powerlifting competition named Kamikaze. The event is calling out to all fitness freaks, who are looking forward to a competitive adrenaline pump. Start prepping up for this high-power showdown that has been segregated into men and women sections.

What: Kamikaze

Where: Karma Fitness Studio

When: April 9

Contact: +91 89616 09991