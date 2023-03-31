Life and leadership coach Paulami Niyogi to address Autism Awareness Day
The event is aimed at creating awareness for crucial issues related to Autism and developmental disorders.
Raima Ganguly Published : 31st March 2023 12:00 AM | Published : | 31st March 2023 12:00 AM
To observe Autism Awareness Day, life and leadership coach Paulami Niyogi is organising an event titled Journey Beyond the Spectrum. The event is aimed at creating awareness for crucial issues related to Autism and developmental disorders. The awareness programme will take place at The Spring Club.
What: Journey Beyond the Spectrum
Where: The Spring Club
When: April 2 (5pm onwards)