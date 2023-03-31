Home Events Kolkata

Street festival Parboni to take place at Samaj Sebi Sangha Grounds

Visit the revelry to browse through some of the best shopping, entertainment and food

Raima Ganguly Published :  31st March 2023 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  31st March 2023 12:00 AM
Samaj Sebi Sangha grounds are all set to deck up in the colours of an on-street festival named Parboni. Visit the revelry to browse through some of the best shopping, entertainment and food. If you are a homegrown seller yourself, book your stalls at the festival before it’s too late.

What: Parboni

Where: Samaj Sebi Sangha Grounds

When: April 7-9 

Contact: +91 82405 64503

