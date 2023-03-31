Street festival Parboni to take place at Samaj Sebi Sangha Grounds
Raima Ganguly
Samaj Sebi Sangha grounds are all set to deck up in the colours of an on-street festival named Parboni. Visit the revelry to browse through some of the best shopping, entertainment and food. If you are a homegrown seller yourself, book your stalls at the festival before it’s too late.
What: Parboni
Where: Samaj Sebi Sangha Grounds
When: April 7-9
Contact: +91 82405 64503