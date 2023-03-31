Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee to host a lifestyle exhibition named Shringar

A one-of-a-kind lifestyle exhibition named Shringar has been curated by multidisciplinary artist Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee will be going live at Zoom Tea-O-Graphy. Expected to be graced by legendary danseuse Mamata Shankar and actors Sreela Majumdar and Chandreyee Ghosh, the exhibition will also have a dedicated section to celebrate the birth centenary of filmmaker Mrinal Sen.

What: Shringar

Where: Zoom Tea-O-Graphy

When: April 1-2 (1pm onwards)