The Canisters' Kalikapur to deck up in the colours of Goodfind Weekend

The exhibition has free entry and will be home to numerous home-grown brands like Kagoj Phool, Resinbrite, Chatim and Olokkhi Art

Raima Ganguly Published :  31st March 2023 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  31st March 2023 12:00 AM
The Canisters’ newest outlet on Kalikapur Road is decking up to host a two-day pop-up exhibition named Goodfind Weekend. The exhibition has free entry and will be home to numerous home-grown brands like Kagoj Phool, Resinbrite, Chatim and Olokkhi Art. Pick some artsy pieces for yourself and your home.

What: Goodfind Weekend

Where: The Canisters', Kalikapur

When: April 1-2 (4pm onwards)

Contact: +91 86177 12291

