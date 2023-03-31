The Haat is back with its summer collection at Kolkata Ice Skating Rink

The Haat is back again ahead of summer with a brand new edition named Summer Fete. Witness the extravagant shopping experience and browse through a host of looms, designer wear, textile products, jewellery and accessories. Satiate our shopping cravings ahead of Poila Boishakh.

What: Summer Fete by The Haat

Where: Kolkata Ice Skating Rink

When: April 4 onwards

Contact: +91 98367 38320