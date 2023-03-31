The Haat is back with its summer collection at Kolkata Ice Skating Rink
Satiate our shopping cravings ahead of Poila Boishakh
Raima Ganguly Published : 31st March 2023 12:23 AM | Published : | 31st March 2023 12:23 AM
The Haat is back again ahead of summer with a brand new edition named Summer Fete. Witness the extravagant shopping experience and browse through a host of looms, designer wear, textile products, jewellery and accessories. Satiate our shopping cravings ahead of Poila Boishakh.
What: Summer Fete by The Haat
Where: Kolkata Ice Skating Rink
When: April 4 onwards
Contact: +91 98367 38320