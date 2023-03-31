Yauatcha to host a dessert masterclass by Manila Nad and Radhika from Mon Petite

Master the art of crafting desserts as Yauatcha Kolkata is all set to host a dessert masterclass with Manila Nad and Radhika from homegrown bakery Mon Petite. The class features two of their signature desserts namely Chocolate cake with salted caramel and Strawberry cream cheese mousse. Gather your gang and be a part of this sinful sweet journey.

What: Dessert Masterclass by Mon Petite

Where: Yauatcha

When: April 1 (4pm onwards)

Contact: +91 92222 22800

Price for one: Rs. 1999