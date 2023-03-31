Yauatcha to host a dessert masterclass by Manila Nad and Radhika from Mon Petite
The class features two of their signature desserts namely Chocolate cake with salted caramel and Deconstructed strawberry tart
Raima Ganguly Published : 31st March 2023 12:00 AM | Published : | 31st March 2023 12:00 AM
Master the art of crafting desserts as Yauatcha Kolkata is all set to host a dessert masterclass with Manila Nad and Radhika from homegrown bakery Mon Petite. The class features two of their signature desserts namely Chocolate cake with salted caramel and Strawberry cream cheese mousse. Gather your gang and be a part of this sinful sweet journey.
What: Dessert Masterclass by Mon Petite
Where: Yauatcha
When: April 1 (4pm onwards)
Contact: +91 92222 22800
Price for one: Rs. 1999