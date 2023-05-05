Home Events Kolkata

Dance the night away with Edward Maya at Raasta Kolkata

Experience the extravaganza this weekend with your partner or friends over some good food and great booze.

Dance the night away with the rocking beats of international sensation Edward Maya only at Raasta Kolkata. Take pleasure in experiencing the extravaganza this weekend with your partner or friends over some good food and great booze.

Where: Raasta Kolkata., Park Street

When: May 5, 8 pm onwards.

Details on insider.in

