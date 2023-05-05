Dance the night away with Edward Maya at Raasta Kolkata
Experience the extravaganza this weekend with your partner or friends over some good food and great booze.
Nabamita Das Published : 05th May 2023 12:00 AM | Published : | 05th May 2023 12:00 AM
Dance the night away with the rocking beats of international sensation Edward Maya only at Raasta Kolkata. Take pleasure in experiencing the extravaganza this weekend with your partner or friends over some good food and great booze.
Where: Raasta Kolkata., Park Street
When: May 5, 8 pm onwards.
Details on insider.in