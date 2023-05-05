Have a wild weekend at the Space Bar and Kitchen Raftaar

Have a wild weekend at the Space Bar and Kitchen with the live performance of rap star Raftaar. Step out of your home and shake your legs to the hip-hop beats of his hits. Not just Hindi tracks, Raftaar debuted in the Bengali music industry through the film One, which featured singer Vishal Dadlani and Raftaar, back in 2017.

Where: Space Bar and Kitchen, Topsia

When: May 6, 8 pm onwards.

Details on bookmyshow.com