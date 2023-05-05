Have a wild weekend at the Space Bar and Kitchen Raftaar
Step out of your home and shake your legs to the hip-hop beats of his hits.
Nabamita Das Published : 05th May 2023 12:00 AM | Published : | 05th May 2023 12:00 AM
Have a wild weekend at the Space Bar and Kitchen with the live performance of rap star Raftaar. Step out of your home and shake your legs to the hip-hop beats of his hits. Not just Hindi tracks, Raftaar debuted in the Bengali music industry through the film One, which featured singer Vishal Dadlani and Raftaar, back in 2017.
Where: Space Bar and Kitchen, Topsia
When: May 6, 8 pm onwards.
Details on bookmyshow.com