Witness the Summer Show 20223 Landscape at CIMA Art Gallery
Nabamita Das Published : 05th May 2023 12:00 AM | Published : | 05th May 2023 12:00 AM
Landscape, the Summer Show 2023 at CIMA Art Gallery, captures the multiple facets of Indian landscape art, ranging from the early 20th century to the present, from mere backgrounds to more elaborate depictions of nature in its varied forms. The exhibition includes works of celebrated artists like Abanindranath Tagore, Rabindranath Tagore, Paresh Maity, and others.
Where: CIMA Art Gallery, Ballygunge
On till July 15