Witness the Summer Show 20223 Landscape at CIMA Art Gallery

Landscape, the Summer Show 2023 at CIMA Art Gallery, captures the multiple facets of Indian landscape art, ranging from the early 20th century to the present, from mere backgrounds to more elaborate depictions of nature in its varied forms. The exhibition includes works of celebrated artists like Abanindranath Tagore, Rabindranath Tagore, Paresh Maity, and others.

Where: CIMA Art Gallery, Ballygunge

On till July 15