Home Events Kolkata

Witness the weekend thrill at Princeton Club with Jamsteady and The Soul Local

The evening will be a wholesome one, full of entertainment and discovery.

author_img Nabamita Das Published :  05th May 2023 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  05th May 2023 12:00 AM
The Riz Connection

The Riz Connection

Witness the weekend thrill at Princeton Club with Jamsteady and The Soul Local’s live musical event and a pop-up featuring exciting brands like Line Up, River Julia, Made in Kolkata, Universe in a Crayon, Aamir & The Riz Connection. Apart from the band performances, the evening will also see a pop-up featuring exciting brands offering unique products and experiences. The evening will be a wholesome one, full of entertainment and discovery.

Where: Princeton Club, Tollygunge

When: May 6, 5 pm onwards

Details on insider.in

TAGS
Princeton Club Jamsteady Soul Local

Comments