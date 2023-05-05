Witness the weekend thrill at Princeton Club with Jamsteady and The Soul Local’s live musical event and a pop-up featuring exciting brands like Line Up, River Julia, Made in Kolkata, Universe in a Crayon, Aamir & The Riz Connection. Apart from the band performances, the evening will also see a pop-up featuring exciting brands offering unique products and experiences. The evening will be a wholesome one, full of entertainment and discovery.

Where: Princeton Club, Tollygunge

When: May 6, 5 pm onwards

Details on insider.in