Witness the celebration of three years of Mudragraphy by Tithi Das

Sunday Classics Organisation along with Tithi Das, a young budding Indian classical dancer, are organising the celebration of three years of 'Mudragraphy', an original concept by Das. Das is a national scholarship holder from CCRT, Government of India, and is also an A+ graded artiste at Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre. The event will be graced by renowned Odissi dancer Aloka Kanungo, dancer and psychologist Dr. Mayurakshee Gangopadhyay, Debi Prasad Bhattacharya, professor of Computer Science, University of Calcutta, Dr Taposi Ghosh- Head of Dept. of Home Science, University of Calcutta and Dr Binata Nayak- Professor of Food & Nutrition, University of Calcutta.

When: May 12, 6 - 9 pm

Where: Gyan Manch, Kolkata