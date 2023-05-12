Connect to the soil and soul at the Active, Awareness & Energy Regeneration Event

Kolkata is a bastion of India’s artistic and cultural heritage. Amber Charitable Trust in association with WICCI (Culture and Heritage Council) is organising an Active, Awareness & Energy Regeneration Event at the terrace of Migma Apartments, Ashutosh Chowdhary Avenue, that will have pottery sessions to rejuvenate participants.

Where: Migma Apartments, Ballygunge Phari

When: May 14, 4-7 pm