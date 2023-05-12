Enjoy a slice of Thailand at South City Mall

The Royal Thai Consulate-General in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), New Delhi Office, will jointly organise the Amazing Thailand Festival in Kolkata at South City Mall. The festival has long been a trademark event, promoting multifaceted Thai activities and attractions including a live Thaicooking demonstration, a Muay Thai demonstration session, Thai cultural performances among others.

Where: South City Mall, Prince Anwar Shah Road

When: On till May 14. 11 am to 9 pm.