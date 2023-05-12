Enjoy iconic Bengali songs with Char Bondhur Sondha at Kala Mandir
The event will be hosted Bengal Web Solution.
Nabamita Das Published : 12th May 2023 12:00 AM | Published : | 12th May 2023 12:00 AM
Bengal Web Solution will be hosting a melodious event Char Bondhur Sondha celebrating iconic Bengali songs at Kala Mandir. Start your evening on a soulful note, with a live performance by prominent music artistes from Bengal including Srikanta Acharya, Subhamita Bandhopadhyay, Joy Sarkar and Dr Arna Seal.
Where: Kala Mandir, Shakespeare Sarani
When: May 14, 6 pm onwards
Details on bookmyshow.com