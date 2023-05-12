Home Events Kolkata

Enjoy iconic Bengali songs with Char Bondhur Sondha at Kala Mandir

The event will be hosted Bengal Web Solution.

author_img Nabamita Das Published :  12th May 2023 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  12th May 2023 12:00 AM
Joy Sarkar

Joy Sarkar

Bengal Web Solution will be hosting a melodious event Char Bondhur Sondha celebrating iconic Bengali songs at Kala Mandir. Start your evening on a soulful note, with a live performance by prominent music artistes from Bengal including Srikanta Acharya, Subhamita Bandhopadhyay, Joy Sarkar and Dr Arna Seal.

Where: Kala Mandir, Shakespeare Sarani

When: May 14, 6 pm onwards

Details on bookmyshow.com

TAGS
Char Bondhur Sondha Kala Mandir

Comments