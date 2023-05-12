Home Events Kolkata

Have a chuckle-some evening with Madhur Virli at Calcutta Comedy Company

His mood-lifting jokes will surely bring a smile to your face.

author_img Nabamita Das Published :  12th May 2023 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  12th May 2023 12:00 AM
Madhur Virli

Madhur Virli

Spend some quality time by indulging in some humorous moments with Madhur Virli at the Calcutta Comedy Company. Turning personal tragedies into comedy defines his way of entertaining the audience. His mood-lifting jokes will surely bring a smile to your face.

Where: Calcutta Comedy Company, Tollygunge

When: May 14, 6 pm onwards

Details on bookmyshow.com

TAGS
Madhur Virli Calcutta Comedy Company

Comments