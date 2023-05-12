Have a chuckle-some evening with Madhur Virli at Calcutta Comedy Company
His mood-lifting jokes will surely bring a smile to your face.
Nabamita Das Published : 12th May 2023 12:00 AM | Published : | 12th May 2023 12:00 AM
Spend some quality time by indulging in some humorous moments with Madhur Virli at the Calcutta Comedy Company. Turning personal tragedies into comedy defines his way of entertaining the audience. His mood-lifting jokes will surely bring a smile to your face.
Where: Calcutta Comedy Company, Tollygunge
When: May 14, 6 pm onwards
Details on bookmyshow.com