It's time for some good vibes at Club Fenicia with A Becker

Groove to each track and get your body moving to some raw, deep, groovy, melodious music.

author_img Nabamita Das Published :  12th May 2023 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  12th May 2023 12:00 AM
A Becker

Feel the music at Club Fenicia with live performances of A. Becker alongside DuPratt, Devaa and The 13th Note. “No genres, no definition, just good music” is what defines him. Groove to each track and get your body moving to some raw, deep, groovy, melodious music.

Where: Club Fenicia, Salt Lake

When: May 13, 8 pm onwards

Details on insider.in

