It's time for some good vibes at Club Fenicia with A Becker
Nabamita Das Published : 12th May 2023 12:00 AM | Published : | 12th May 2023 12:00 AM
Feel the music at Club Fenicia with live performances of A. Becker alongside DuPratt, Devaa and The 13th Note. “No genres, no definition, just good music” is what defines him. Groove to each track and get your body moving to some raw, deep, groovy, melodious music.
Where: Club Fenicia, Salt Lake
When: May 13, 8 pm onwards
Details on insider.in