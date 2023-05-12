Home Events Kolkata

Rap-up with MC Stan at Westside Pavilion

Be a part of this euphoric moment and tap your feet on the rap beats of MC Stan aka Basti ka Hasti.

Gear up for a zestful evening at Westside Pavilion with none other than Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan. Be a part of this euphoric moment and tap your feet on the rap beats of MC Stan aka Basti ka Hasti.

Where: Westside Pavilion, Salt Lake

When: May 14

Details on bookmyshow.com

