Rap-up with MC Stan at Westside Pavilion
Nabamita Das Published : 12th May 2023 12:00 AM | Published : | 12th May 2023 12:00 AM
Gear up for a zestful evening at Westside Pavilion with none other than Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan. Be a part of this euphoric moment and tap your feet on the rap beats of MC Stan aka Basti ka Hasti.
Where: Westside Pavilion, Salt Lake
When: May 14
Details on bookmyshow.com