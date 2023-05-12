Home Events Kolkata

Witness the largest of all Bollywood festivals with Salman Khan at East Bengal Ground   

Da-Bangg -The Tour-Reloaded is presented by What’s In D Name and Refinery 091 along with the title sponsor Sprinters.

author_img Nabamita Das Published :  12th May 2023 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  12th May 2023 12:00 AM
Witness the Dabangg duo Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Prabhu Deva, Pooja Hedge, Manish Paul and others perform live on Bollywood’s Biggest Dance Musical Show DA-BANGG -The Tour Reloaded, at the East Bengal Ground. With nonstop entertainment and energetic performances, this will probably be one of the grandest events the city has ever witnessed. Da-Bangg -The Tour-Reloaded is presented by What’s In D Name and Refinery 091 along with the title sponsor Sprinters.

Where: East Bengal Ground, Maidan

When: May 13, 6 pm onwards

Details on insider.in

