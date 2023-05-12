Witness the largest of all Bollywood festivals with Salman Khan at East Bengal Ground   

Witness the Dabangg duo Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Prabhu Deva, Pooja Hedge, Manish Paul and others perform live on Bollywood’s Biggest Dance Musical Show DA-BANGG -The Tour Reloaded, at the East Bengal Ground. With nonstop entertainment and energetic performances, this will probably be one of the grandest events the city has ever witnessed. Da-Bangg -The Tour-Reloaded is presented by What’s In D Name and Refinery 091 along with the title sponsor Sprinters.

Where: East Bengal Ground, Maidan

When: May 13, 6 pm onwards

Details on insider.in