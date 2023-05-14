British Deputy High Commission Kolkata organises photography competition to celebrate World Environment Day 2023

This Environment Day 2023 is going to very intriguing since the British Deputy High Commission Kolkata will mark the day with a pan-India photography competition in partnership with Indo British Scholars' Association and Earth Day Network. With three different genres namely, 'Plastic Pollution, 'Animals and Habitats' and 'Our Changing Planet' the contest inspires photographers of all ages to come forward and participate in this, so that their photographs can stimulate the thought of protecting and preserving the environment among everyone, besides showcasing their photography skills.

With an eminent panel of jury members including the award winning nature, wildlife and conservation photographer Dhritiman Mukherjee, the Regional Director of Asia, Earth Day Network, Karuna Singh and renowned wildlife photographer, Rajarshi Banerji, this competition is aimed towards both junior group (under 18 years) and senior groups (above 18 years). Be a part of this contest which is live on ibsa.in. The last date of photo submission will be on May 15.