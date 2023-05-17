Rock band Indicred to make the Thursday night at Monkey Bar, zesty

Head to the Monkey Bar, this May 25 and witness the madness unfold with the performance of rock band Indicred. The band is all set to take you on an euphonious ride through 90's Indie hits and foot tapping melodious Bollywood numbers, which they are known for. Get stirry and groove to the live beats of the night and whoop it up a bit more by indulging in some lip smacking small plates and quaffing heady concoctions. What else can be a perfect way to kick off your Thursday night on a high note?

What: Stirry Nights with Indicred



Where: Monkey Bar, Camac Street

When: May 25, 9 pm onwards

Price for 2: Rs 1400++