Musicians to remember Tagore and Rituparno Ghosh over a melodious evening

The event will be a memorable one.

Jayati Chakraborty

Get immersed in a musical evening reminiscing the two Bengali icons — Rabindranath Tagore and Rituparno Ghosh. The event, Kacher Manush Season 2, will also feature Ghosh’s devotion and admiration for Tagore. With prominent artistes like Sounak Chattopadhyay, Jayati Chakraborty, and Samya Karpha performing on stage to set the emotive mood, this event will be a memorable one.

When: May 21, 6.30 pm onwards.

Rituparno Ghosh Rabindranath Tagore

