Raise a toast to Fossils' 25th at Hard Rock Cafe Kolkata
Renowned contemporary artistes will pay tribute to Fossils.
Nabamita Das Published : 19th May 2023 01:36 AM | Published : | 19th May 2023 01:36 AM
Hard Rock Cafe brings yet another enchanting night forits patrons. Renowned contemporary artistes like Silajit Majumder, Siddhartha Sidhu Ray, Rajiv Mitra, Sourav Goshai, Subhadeep Pan, Tushar Debnath and Bullet among others will pay tribute to the iconic Bangla band Fossils on their 25th anniversary, with soul-stirring songs to take you into a deep trance.
When: Sunday, May 21, 9 pm onwards
Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Park Street
Details on bookmyshow.com