Raise a toast to Fossils' 25th at Hard Rock Cafe Kolkata

Hard Rock Cafe brings yet another enchanting night forits patrons. Renowned contemporary artistes like Silajit Majumder, Siddhartha Sidhu Ray, Rajiv Mitra, Sourav Goshai, Subhadeep Pan, Tushar Debnath and Bullet among others will pay tribute to the iconic Bangla band Fossils on their 25th anniversary, with soul-stirring songs to take you into a deep trance.

When: Sunday, May 21, 9 pm onwards

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Park Street

Details on bookmyshow.com