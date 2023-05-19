Home Events Kolkata

Soak in the spirit of Sufi night at Refinery091

Kick off your Saturday night on a soulful note with the melodious numbers by Salman & Zaman.

author_img Nabamita Das Published :  19th May 2023 01:44 AM   |   Published :   |  19th May 2023 01:44 AM
Salman & Zaman

Soak in the spirit of Sufi night with the legendary duo Salman & Zaman at Refinery091. Their amazing choice of Sufi songs will enliven the atmosphere and kick off your Saturday night on a soulful note.

When: Saturday, May 20, 8 pm onwards

Where: Refinery091, Salt Lake

Details on insider.in

