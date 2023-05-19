Witness the second edition of 4th Bell Theatre's  festival

4th Bell Theatres is organising the second edition of its theatre festival, showcasing five of its plays for three days. The festival will be inaugurated by Daminee Basu and Sudip Sanyal. Day 1 will see PS Bhalobasa and Ekti Awbastob Golpo; Bonkubabur Bondhu will be staged on Day 2, and on Day 3, Macbeth & Chorus will be performed.

When: May 19-21, 6.15 pm onwards.

Where: Gyan Manch, Elgin Road

thirdbell.in