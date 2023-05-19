Witness Usha Uthup live at The Warehouse Cafe
Get ready to be ravished as the artiste sets the stage on fire with her upbeat songs along with audience interaction.
Nabamita Das Published : 19th May 2023 01:40 AM | Published : | 19th May 2023 01:40 AM
Where: Warehouse Cafe, Prince Anwar Shah Road
When: Friday, May 19, 9 pm onwards.
Details on bookmyshow.com