Witness Usha Uthup  live at The Warehouse Cafe

Get ready to be ravished as the artiste sets the stage on fire with her upbeat songs along with audience interaction.

author_img Nabamita Das Published :  19th May 2023 01:40 AM   |   Published :   |  19th May 2023 01:40 AM
Usha Uthup

First-ever live performance of iconic artiste Usha Uthup at Warehouse Cafe is sure to boost your energy levels. Get ready to be ravished as the artiste sets the stage on fire with her upbeat songs along with audience interaction.

Where: Warehouse Cafe, Prince Anwar Shah Road

When: Friday, May 19, 9 pm onwards.

Details on bookmyshow.com

