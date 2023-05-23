The Village by Ecohub hosts an Italian food fest

Take your taste buds on an escapade with a well-curated Italian cuisine by the culinary team of The Village by Ecohub featuring some delicious savouries like pasta, bruschetta, Italian salads and much more.

Enjoy the best flavours of Italian foods with an array of scrumptious dishes like Frittelle Di Fiori Di Zucca, Bruschetta Con Pomodori Secchi, Involtini Di Pesce, Gamberi All'aglio, Pollo Alla Diavola, Minestrone Alla Genovese, Pasta Chi Vruoccoli Arriminati and a lot more.

Top it up with some desserts like Brioche Col Tuppo, and Crostata Dolce Al Mango to end your meal on a hearty note.



What: Cucina Siciliana

Where: The Village by Ecohub

When: On till May 28 | Lunch: 12.30-3.30 pm | Dinner: 7.30-10.30 pm

Price for 2: Rs 1200 +