Celebrate belated Jamai Sasthi with Butterfingers by Preetanjali
Delectable pastries, cakes and such or goodies for your fitness enthusiast son-in-law, they have it all.
Nabamita Das Published : 26th May 2023 12:00 AM | Published : | 26th May 2023 12:00 AM
Butterfingers by Preetanjali has on offer the best of the delectables to spoil your sons-in-law with. Choose from yummy, sinful desserts and baked goods like Nutella hazelnut, Old monk caramel crunch, Overloaded mango almond cake, Mango gondhoraj cake, Vanilla pineapple blueberry tart, Pineapple coconut cake and a lot more. Also, if your son-in-law is a fitness enthusiast, then there are also granolas, jowar chocolate chip cookies, oatmeal raisins and date nut clusters. 10 am onwards.
When: On till May 28, 10 am onwards.
Price: Rs 1,500 onwards.