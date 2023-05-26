Celebrate belated Jamai Sasthi with Butterfingers by Preetanjali

Butterfingers by Preetanjali has on offer the best of the delectables to spoil your sons-in-law with. Choose from yummy, sinful desserts and baked goods like Nutella hazelnut, Old monk caramel crunch, Overloaded mango almond cake, Mango gondhoraj cake, Vanilla pineapple blueberry tart, Pineapple coconut cake and a lot more. Also, if your son-in-law is a fitness enthusiast, then there are also granolas, jowar chocolate chip cookies, oatmeal raisins and date nut clusters. 10 am onwards.

When: On till May 28, 10 am onwards.

Price: Rs 1,500 onwards.