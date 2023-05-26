Enjoy a folk fiesta with Dohar

Get ready to immerse yourself in the folk tunes of Bengal and the surrounding, performed by one of the oldest and finest Bangla folk bands, Dohar, at Mahanayak Uttam Kumar Mancha. An event like this, full of soothing yet fun tunes, flavours from Bengal villages and rusticity will surely connect you to the roots.

Where: Mahanayak Uttam Kumar Mancha, Hazra

When: May 26, 6.30 pm onwards

Details on bookmyshow.com