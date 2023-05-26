Enjoy a folk fiesta with Dohar
An event like this, full of soothing yet fun tunes, flavours from Bengal villages and rusticity will surely connect you to the roots.
Nabamita Das Published : 26th May 2023 12:00 AM | Published : | 26th May 2023 12:00 AM
Get ready to immerse yourself in the folk tunes of Bengal and the surrounding, performed by one of the oldest and finest Bangla folk bands, Dohar, at Mahanayak Uttam Kumar Mancha. An event like this, full of soothing yet fun tunes, flavours from Bengal villages and rusticity will surely connect you to the roots.
Where: Mahanayak Uttam Kumar Mancha, Hazra
When: May 26, 6.30 pm onwards
Details on bookmyshow.com