Jazz up your Saturday mood with Samay Raina

Release all your tension and join this cheerful moment with your loved ones.

Published :  26th May 2023 12:00 AM
Samay Raina

Jazz up your Saturday mood with lighthearted jokes of Samay Raina at Kala Mandir Auditorium. With an unfiltered version of himself, he is all set to take the audience on a roller coaster ride of laughter and entertainment. Release all your tension and join this cheerful moment with your loved ones.

Where: Kala Mandir, Shakespeare Sarani

When: May 27, 7 pm onwards

Details on bookmyshow.com

