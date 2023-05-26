Jazz up your Saturday mood with Samay Raina
Nabamita Das Published : 26th May 2023 12:00 AM | Published : | 26th May 2023 12:00 AM
Jazz up your Saturday mood with lighthearted jokes of Samay Raina at Kala Mandir Auditorium. With an unfiltered version of himself, he is all set to take the audience on a roller coaster ride of laughter and entertainment. Release all your tension and join this cheerful moment with your loved ones.
Where: Kala Mandir, Shakespeare Sarani
When: May 27, 7 pm onwards
Details on bookmyshow.com