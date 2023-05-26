Laugh your hearts out with Kunal Kamra
The funny man is all prepped to tickle your funny bones and cheer up your spirit.
Nabamita Das Published : 26th May 2023 12:00 AM | Published : | 26th May 2023 12:00 AM
Post a long tiring week, engage in some chuckling with the live performance of the celebrated standup comedian Kunal Kamra at Kala Kunj Auditorium. The funny man is all prepped to tickle your funny bones and cheer up your spirit.
Where: Kala Kunj, Shakespeare Sarani
When: may 26, 7.30 pm onwards
Details on bookmyshow.in