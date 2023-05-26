Home Events Kolkata

Laugh your hearts out with Kunal Kamra

The funny man is all prepped to tickle your funny bones and cheer up your spirit.

Kunal Kamra

Post a long tiring week, engage in some chuckling with the live performance of the celebrated standup comedian Kunal Kamra at Kala Kunj Auditorium. The funny man is all prepped to tickle your funny bones and cheer up your spirit.

Where: Kala Kunj, Shakespeare Sarani

When: may 26, 7.30 pm onwards

Details on bookmyshow.in

