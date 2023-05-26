Treat your sons-in-law with a Bengali thali

Spoil your son-in-law with a special Jamai Sasthi spread at Ilish Truly Bong, and make the celebration both remarkable and extraordinary. Usher in the merriment of this occasion with a sumptuous Bengali Thali that includes a welcome drink, followed by Kolkata bhetki fry, Lal saag bhaja Narkel bori diye, Sada bhat - Ghee, Luchi, Lomba begun bhaja, Narkel chingri diye cholar dal, & more.

Where: Ilish Truly Bong, Park Street

When: On till May 28, noon onwards