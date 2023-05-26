Witness a star-studded eve at Academy of Fine Arts

Indulge in a dramatic eve at the Academy of Fine Arts witnessing one of the finest actors of Tollywood, Anirban Bhattacharya, performing live in front of you. The play Mosha O Hooliganism by Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay will also feature Debraj Bhattacharya and Subhadeep Guha.

When: Sunday, May 28, 7 pm onwards

Where: Academy of Fine Arts, Maidan

Details on thirdbell.in