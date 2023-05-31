Satiate yourself with Yauatcha's new ice cream flavours

Renowned for its celebration of authentic Cantonese cuisine with a contemporary twist, Yauatcha Kolkata has introduced two new flavours to its premium-gourmet assortment of ice creams, thereby adding an extra touch of sweetness to its offerings. Relish the taste of Yauatcha's beloved desserts, now revamped as decadent frozen treats, to please your sweet tooths. The luxurious Fig & Coffee ice cream, will take you on a delightful trance as you relish the swirls of fresh fig compote and dark liqueur delicately rippled through a base of coffee-infused ice cream. A truly delectable frozen treat, perfect for the hot season. There will also be the Mango & Mascarpone ice cream, brimming with the vibrant flavours of fresh mango, rich cream, and luscious mascarpone cheese. This yummy sweet treat is sure to captivate your senses while reminding you of the arresting taste of beloved summer fruit. With each heavenly bite, get ready to be lost in the sweet gooey journey of Yauatcha's range of homemade gourmet ice creams that will leave you craving for more.

Where: Yauatcha, 5th Floor, Quest Mal

When: Noon onwards

Price: Rs 650+ taxes per 500 ml tub