Sunday extravaganza at JW Marriott

Zhoosh up your Sunday afternoon with the reverberating beats of Progressive Brothers and Space Chick. JW Marriott is all geared up to give you the experience of a weekend very lively and high spirited with its Hydra Sundowner event, which is sure to make you forget all those boring monotonous weekday plans. Featuring the dynamic Progressive Brothers and the mesmerizing Space Chick along with other DJs like Dibesh Gupta, Dj Tania and Dj Jazzleen at the breathtaking Infinity by Angaar, the Sunday evening extravaganza is sure to transport the attendees to an unparalleled experience of thrill and delight.

Get wet and wild under the sun, and turn the pool into an aquatic dance floor while the music sets your mood on. Sip on meticulously crafted summery cocktails prepared by skilled mixologists, while you lounge on comfy sun-beds. To zest your taste buds even more, Hydra Sundowner will feature an array of mouth-watering delicacies ranging from snacks, small plates, to sharing platters like Tandoori Chicken, Aloo Tikki Chaat, Vada Pao and more, all prepared using the freshest ingredients and the hotel's signature cooking techniques. Master chefs' curated artisan food stations like Lebanese Station, Teppanyaki Station, Falafel Sandwich Station will be like a cherry on the top of the whole soiree. Indulge yourself in the vibrant atmosphere, delicious food, and of-course the pulsating beats to dance the night away.

What: Hydra Sundowner

Where: Infinity By Angaar, JW Marriott Kolkata

When: June 4, noon onwards

Price: Rs 2999 AI