Events to keep you hooked in  Kolkata this week 

Wondering what to do in Kolkata this week? Here's a guide to check out.

Artistic Innovations

Art lovers can head over to Emami Art Gallery and witness art, creativity and imagination fused together through the displayed exhibition Imaginarium 3.0. The young and emerging artist participants include Ushnish Mukhopadhyay , Aritra Majumder , Richa Arya , Ahalya Rajendran, Ali Nakbhi, Deepak Kumar, Saroj Kumar Badatya, Sheshadev Sagria, Sumon Mondal, and Swapna Halder. On till December 31, 2023. Free and open to all.

History at Play

In the mood for watching a theatre? Head over to Girish Mancha on November 3 to catch a play titled Spartacus. Dramatised by Badal Sircar based on the novel of the same name written by Howard Fast, Spartacus is about the historic revolt. Presented by Nyajat Sunderban Natya ustob Committee, the play will be held 6:45 pm onwards. Tickets available at thirdbell . in

Virtual Reality Film Festival

Goethe Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan in collaboration with VRHam present a unique virtual reality film festival. Fifteen films will be screened in the Institut auditorium in four categories – Uncertain Times- Fighting for Freedom; Fresh Perspectives - Female and non-binary creators in VR; Missing Pictures; and Imagined Realities - Animation and Painting in a new digital age. The festival is free and open to all, however prior registration through official website is mandatory. On till November 7, 2023.

Celebrating 40 years in music



Join Musician Saikat Mitra in his solo concert Ekak Saikat at Rabindra Sadan on November 4 where he celebrates his forty years in music and mesmerizes the audience to songs. Tickets are available at bookmyshow .com

Diwali Shopping

Looking to do some last-minute Diwali shopping? Head over to Mrs Wilson's Cafe at Jodhpur Park and check out the Art 68: Diwali Pop-up on November 4 where several homegrown brands will be displaying their festive special items. From handmade soaps to charm jewellery, from scented candles to delicious snacks, all are available. Some of the brands taking part include Dos Sistas, Gallery Nebula, Pritha Sarkar, Artistry Psyche, and more. From noon to 9 pm, till Nov 5.

Being Comical

Join Pratyush Chaubey as he embarks on his national tour and makes a stop at Kolkata to make his audience laugh. Witness his witty lines and comic punches live at World Bar III on November 5 . Tickets are available at bookmyshow . com

Art Talks

Join Argentinian visual artist Julia Romano at the Indian Museum on November 7 where she delivers a talk on ‘ Landscape as an interpretation of the World.’ The event is organised in collaboration with the Basu Foundation for the Arts. It is free and open to all. The talk begins at 4 pm.