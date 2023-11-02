Head over to Soul to Soil 2.0 on November 4

If you are leading a conscious lifestyle or are becoming aware of the degrading environmental impacts and want to switch to a healthy lifestyle for yourself and those around you, then a visit to the Soul to Soil 2.0 is a must. Presented by Ek Packet Umeed in collaboration with Mrittika Earthy Talks and FICCI, the event gives you a chance to meet around 20 non-governmental organisations and 25 artisans at Kolkata Centre for Creativity on November 4, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The exhibition will see a representation of Bengal presenting not only a variety but also upholding the rich heritage of the State. This unique conceptual event would not only bring you closer to the culture of the State but also open a dialogue toward sustainability.

Also, if you are yet to get your Diwali decorations this year, this is the perfect place to grab some for yourself and your gifting purposes.

What: Soul to Soil 2.0

When: Nov 4, 2023; 10 am – 7 pm

Where: Kolkata Centre for Creativity, Anandapur