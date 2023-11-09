Plan for the festive week with Indulge event guide

With the festive week approaching, here's a quick guide to some of the things you can do.

Sweet Tooth

Looking to create some sweet moments this Diwali and Bhai Phonta with your loved ones, then do not miss out on the sweet pleasures by Balaram Mullick and Radharaman Mullick. From Rasmalai to Swaralipi, and even introducing contemporary twists to traditional flavours with mango soufflé, you would find them all. Available till Nov 15 in all outlets.

Festive Platters

Looking to gift festive platters this season? Check out the wide variety offered by Kb’s FoodWorks. The best part, you get to create your menu by choosing from a pool of over 200 items or also selecting from pre-set menus. The platters are customisable so that you still retain a personal touch to them. To order call 9830324100.

Digital Rush

Alliance Francaise du Bengale is hosting its November Numerique Festival 2023. A unique festival that highlights the significance of the digital today in terms of digital art, web documentaries, video games, data, and much more. The Festival is on till November 25, 2023 from 10 am to 6 pm at the Institute.

Shakespeare Adapted

Chakdah Natyajan presents an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet in Bengali as Bhanu Sundorir Pala. The play will be held at Tapan Theatre on November 11, from 3 pm onwards. Tickets are available at thirdbell. in .

Culinary Futurescape

Gear up for one of the biggest culinary festivals of the city- Coca-Cola – Kolkata is Cooking on November 17. Taste the best of cuisines from the city and revel in the music of icons like Fossils, Antara Nandy, Amit Trivedi, Coke Studio Bangla, When Chai Met Toast, and more. The Festival is on till November 18, 2023 at Aquatica. Tickets are available at bookmyshow . com

Diwali Dhamaka

Diwali is all about celebrations, with lights, food, and favourite people. So gather your gang and head over to Aminia to savour a platter full of Biryani to its desserts like Shahi Firni, or New Market Special Pudding. The menu is available in all outlets from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Continuing Conversations

Another edition of Dialogues, the Calcutta International LGBTQIA+ Video & film Festival is back at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute from November 17 – 19, 2023. The oldest queer film festival running since 2007 has a plethora of movies that would be screened. It is organised by Sappho for Equality, Goethe Institute- Max Mueller Bhavan, and Pratyay Gender Trust. The festival is free and open to all.