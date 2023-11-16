Your guide to weekly events in Kolkata 

Winter Shopping

As winter descends it’s the time for retail therapy, gifting, and showing support. The Backyard Pop-up organises the pop-up market at the Old House Jam where you can find 20+ homegrown brands with a variety of products. Do not miss to check it out. On till November 17-19 from noon to 9 p.m.

Catch ‘em live

If you are up for some good music, then head over to the Hard Rock Café on November 17 from 9 p.m. onwards to listen to Meghdol perform live. Sway in the tunes of this band while gorging on the delicious food from the café. Tickets are available on insider . in

Arjun Rampal in the house

Do you love partying? Well, then how about partying with Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal? Roots organises a starry night with Arjun Rampal in the house on November 18 along with an exclusive DJ set. Do not miss out on this opportunity of a lifetime. Tickets are available on insider . in

Remembering Soumitra

Soumitra Chatterjee’s legacy lives on forever. Paying tribute to him on November 18 are stalwarts like Srabani Sen, Manoj Murli Nair, Kaushik Sen, Poulami Chattopadhyay and Surojit Bandopadhyay during the second Soumitra Chatterjee Memorial lecture. The event starts from 6 pm at Shishir Mancha. Tickets are available on thirdbell . in

An evening of narratives

Listen to the tale of Shyama, an adaptation of Rabindranath Tagore’s work through an emotional narrative via music, songs, dance, and oral narratives directed by Pramita Mullick on November 19. It is a story of love, sacrifice, and moral dilemmas which makes the audience glued to their seats. Happening at Kalamandir from 6 pm onwards, the tickets are available at thirdbell .in

Nachiketa at 30

Having completed 30 years in the music industry Nachiketa performs solo at Mahajati Sadan on November 23 from 6 pm onwards. Nachiketa Ekok has become synonymous to the annual function of the Nabamilan Club of Beleghata. Tickets are available on bookmyshow .com

Catch Fossils Live

Fossils is back and this time for a three-hour live performance at Nicco Park during the Fossils Mohajhor on November 26. If you love listening to Bengali bands, Fossils, or music then this is a must-visit event. The event starts from 4 pm onwards and tickets are available on insider. in